A number of movies have been coming out on digital release early due to theaters being closed worldwide as the coronavirus pandemic continues. This weekend, Disney released 'Onward' to iTunes and Disney+ after only being in theaters for just over two weeks. Universal also released a handful of films including The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and others for rent on iTunes.

On Friday, Variety reported that Paramount would be following suit and is now releasing 'Sonic the Hedgehog' to iTunes and other streaming platforms on March 31st. The film would have only been in its 46th day of theatrical release at that time.

Films normally have a ninety-day window in which they are in theaters before moving on to a digital release, but circumstances have obviously made that impossible for most, if not all, films currently in theaters.

The movie will be available for purchase through iTunes for $19.99 and its already available to preorder on iTunes. This is a nice move by Paramount, as some of the other movies made available for digital release early are priced at the same amount to only rent. The physical Bluray disc will still be released to stores on May 19th.

'Sonic the Hedgehog' has grossed $146 million in the United States and $306 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing video game film in U.S. box office history. If you buy the movie through iTunes, it will be available to stream through Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more.