Deliveries was already one of the best apps for tracking parcels and whatnot and whenever you see someone sharing a delivery schedule for that new Apple product it seems to be a Deliveries screenshot. The app just got a big version 9.0 update, bringing some new features and a switch to a subscription model.

Starting with the features, it's clear that this is way more than a case of a developer JuneCloud adding a fresh coat of paint and calling it a day.

The full list of changes – and it's a long list – can be found on the JuneCloud site but some of the biggest include:

A fresh look: We've touched up every detail to make it easier to keep track of your shipments. Dark mode is included, and support for all text sizes is improved.

Drag and drop: Rest your finger then drag to reorder deliveries. On iPad, drop emails, links, or text onto the app to add shipments. You can also drag deliveries to other apps, like Files or Safari.

Tracking history: For most services, the full history is shown in the app, and it's archived with the delivery if you ever need to look it up.

Sync: Both iCloud and Junecloud are faster and more reliable. You can also use both, for the benefits of iCloud without missing out on Junecloud features like "Mail to Deliveries" and web access.

Improvements come to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch versions of the Deliveries app, too.

This does, of course, also mean that Deliveries is now a subscription-based app. Something that's outlined right inside the release notes. It isn't being hidden, that's for sure.

Subscriptions: Try Deliveries for a month to see if it works for you, or subscribe yearly for a significant discount. One subscription gives you access to Deliveries on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. If you previously purchased the app, you'll still get most features for no extra charge. Learn more at juncld.com/subs

Pricing is reasonable, too.

We have so many wonderful customers, but most people have never tried Deliveries. We know a big part of that has always been the upfront cost: the current price of $4.99 for the iOS app and $4.99 for the Mac app is a lot to ask before you've even had a chance to figure out if it does what you want it to do. Subscriptions will make it possible to download the app on all your devices and try it for a month, or even a full year, for less than it would have cost to buy both versions. If you cancel your subscription, you'll still be able to finish tracking any packages you previously added, and look up your past shipments if you need to.

I'd suggest checking out that link above if you're looking for more information. I've been using Deliveries for years and I'd have no hesitation in recommending it. You can download Deliveries from the App Store now.