Update, March 15 15 (8:00 pm ET): Apple employees have been cleared to return inside the building.

Part of Apple Park has been evacuated amid what local reports call a "possible hazmat situation" with first responders on-scene.

Information is rather sparse at the moment but local reports note that a suspicious substance was found in an envelope within the Apple Park campus.

A portion of the Apple campus in Cupertino has been evacuated Tuesday due to a possible hazmat situation, a fire official said. First responders discovered an envelope containing a white powder substance, Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Justin Stockman said. The substance has not been identified at this time.

Given the fact we don't yet know what that substance is it isn't easy to know what will come next or how many people have been evacuated.