What you need to know
- A portion of Apple Park has been evacuated.
- Fire officials say a white substance was found in an envelope.
- It isn't yet known what the powdery substance is.
Update, March 15 15 (8:00 pm ET): Apple employees have been cleared to return inside the building.
Part of Apple Park has been evacuated amid what local reports call a "possible hazmat situation" with first responders on-scene.
Information is rather sparse at the moment but local reports note that a suspicious substance was found in an envelope within the Apple Park campus.
A portion of the Apple campus in Cupertino has been evacuated Tuesday due to a possible hazmat situation, a fire official said.
First responders discovered an envelope containing a white powder substance, Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Justin Stockman said. The substance has not been identified at this time.
Given the fact we don't yet know what that substance is it isn't easy to know what will come next or how many people have been evacuated.
In an update from NBC Bay Area, Apple employees who were evacuated from a portion of Apple Park have been cleared by authorities to return inside the building. The officials have not yet stated what the "white powder substance" turned out to be yet.
Officials later deemed the situation under control and said employees could go back inside.
Officials did not immediately say what the substance was.
