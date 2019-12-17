Niantic announced on Twitter today that the second part of the Harry Potter Wizards Unite Christmas Calamity event has begun. The first part ran for one week, from December 3, 2019 until December 10, before taking a week long break, during which Community Day was held. Now, all Witches and Wizards are being called back into the fray for one more week of Brilliant Event. The Christmas Calamity event features unique Registry Pages which players can stamp with new Brilliant Foundables in order to complete unique Special Assignments. Everything players will need to complete the event is now live on the map and in much greater numbers for the remainder of the week.

The theme of the event is the Yule Ball and players will be able to find fragments of Harry and Parvati, Fred and Angelina, a lone Draco Malfoy and more. With the holidays rapidly approaching, part two is certainly going to go by much faster than part one did so be sure to set some time aside to complete your Registry Pages. There are plenty of rewards for players who do, including many Restricted Section Books and even exclusive items for your Ministry ID Portrait. If you complete your Registry Page, you will unlock bonus Special Assignments as well. For more details, see the Harry Potter Wizards Unite Christmas Calamity Page and be sure to join in the Harry Potter Wizards Unity Official Community to connect with other players.