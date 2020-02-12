The patent, spotted by Apple Insider and titled " System and method for light and image projection " was first applied for in May 2018. It's now been granted. And it makes for some interesting reading.

There was a time in the not too distant past that you couldn't go a day without reading a headline that had the words "Apple" and "Car" in them. It was more a question of when Apple would announce a car, rather than if it would do it. But here we are, and we still don't have one. But that doesn't mean the patents have stopped. The latest seems to suggest Apple has looked into new, advanced headlighting.

The theory appears to be sound. The patent suggests that headlights could alter the light they project in such a way that obstacles and other points of interest could be brought to a driver's attention without making it difficult to see the rest of the road. The system would rely on sensors that would read the road ahead, with a computer then analyzing what the sensors pick up. The road would then be lit in such a way that all obstacles would be immediately visible.

One implementation of the present disclosure may take the form of a method for illuminating a field of view for a vehicle. The method includes the operations receiving scene information of the field of view for the vehicle from one or more sensors in communication with a light controller, analyzing the scene information to detect the presence of an object in the field of view, and classifying the object using the scene information and a database of known object profiles. The method may also include the operations of predicting a location of the classified object within the field of view of the vehicle and projecting, utilizing the light controller, an illuminated indicator at the predicted location of the classified object in the field of view of the vehicle.

Of course, none of this means that Apple will be launching a new car at WWDC, so let's not get any hopes up just yet. Apple patents just about everything any of its engineers come up with. Few of them turn into shipping products, and that's obviously very much the case when it comes to cars.

Still, it doesn't hurt to dream.