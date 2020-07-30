What you need to know
- Path of Exile originally released back in 2013 on PC.
- It is a free-to-play action adventure game set in a dark fantasy world.
- Since its initial release it has been on a number of platforms including Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
- Now, Path of Exile is finally coming to Mac in 2020.
After getting crowdfunded back in 2012, Grinding Gear Games' Path of Exile released onto Microsoft Windows in 2013 and quickly gained a massive audience of 5 million registered players. Then in 2017, Path of Exile made its way to Xbox One and later arrived on PlayStation 4 in 2019. After making its rounds on these other platforms, it's finally time for this intense action RPG to come to Mac.
But what makes this fantasy RPG so great? For starters its free-to-play with the developers focusing on "ethical microtransactions" and doesn't include pay-to-win walls. Then of course there's the challenging gamplay options. You can fight your way through the game in solo mode to see how you stack against other players or play co-operatively with up to five friends.
It's an evolving adventure that receives new expansions every 13 weeks. Within these expansions, players discover new challenges, items, skills, and additional changes that add more nuance and revitalize interest in gameplay. Expansions also introduce new challenge leagues that allow players to set up their own servers with up to 2,000 members.
The hack and slash combat is not for the weak of heart as it leans more towards a punishing experience that intense gamers will enjoy. What's more, players get to customize their character by choosing one of seven different character classes, selecting from 19 Ascendancy classes, and using a skill tree. This means that they can create a character that matches their fighting preferences and play the games as they wish.
If you love hardcore Diablo-like games and own a Mac, then you really ought to check this game out when it launches.
Punishingly complex
Path of Exile
Hack and slash fantasy hordes
Try and survive the life of an exile living the fantasy land of Wraeclast. Customize your character with unique skills and various gems for a play style that fits your preferences. This is a punishing game for those who love a challenge.
