'The Pathless' and 'Reigns: Beyond' are coming soon to Apple Arcade

What you need to know
- Apple has announced two new titles for Apple Arcade.
- Play as a hunter who explores the forest in The Pathless.
- Find your alien bandmates and tour space in Reigns: Beyond.
Today, Apple announced two new titles that will be coming soon to Apple Arcade.
The first title to be announced today is The Pathless, a new adventure puzzle game where you play as the Hunter, a warrior who roams the forest solving puzzles and hunting down corrupt spirits.
"As the Hunter, you must explore forests and tundras with your eagle companion to uncover puzzles and hunt down corrupt spirits."
The second title to be announced today is Reigns: Beyond, a musical adventure where you explore space while recruiting alien members for your band.
"Take on intergalactic stardom while recruiting alien band members and navigating your way through a space tour!"
Both The Pathless and Reigns: Beyond will be coming soon to Apple Arcade, Apple's game subscription service that has already amassed over 100 titles for $4.99 per month.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HomePod mini is Apple's first to support Thread networking technology
Apple's new HomePod mini smart speaker will support Thread technology, but it will be limited to devices using Apple's HomeKit.
iPhone 12 mini is smaller than this year's iPhone SE, but not the original
A drawing of Apple's new lineup shows how the latest iPhones compare in size to their previous generations, and the results are interesting.
Apple condensed a 70-minute iPhone announcement into just 51 seconds
Want to see what Apple had to announce today but don't have 70 minutes to re-watch the video? Surely you can spare 51 seconds!
A mirrorless camera will make your perfect shot even better
So you’re on the hunt for a mirrorless camera: Where do you start?!