Two new titles

'The Pathless' and 'Reigns: Beyond' are coming soon to Apple Arcade

Two new titles are coming soon to Apple Arcade.
Joe Wituschek

The Pathless Apple ArcadeSource: Giant Squid

What you need to know

  • Apple has announced two new titles for Apple Arcade.
  • Play as a hunter who explores the forest in The Pathless.
  • Find your alien bandmates and tour space in Reigns: Beyond.

Today, Apple announced two new titles that will be coming soon to Apple Arcade.

The first title to be announced today is The Pathless, a new adventure puzzle game where you play as the Hunter, a warrior who roams the forest solving puzzles and hunting down corrupt spirits.

"As the Hunter, you must explore forests and tundras with your eagle companion to uncover puzzles and hunt down corrupt spirits."

The second title to be announced today is Reigns: Beyond, a musical adventure where you explore space while recruiting alien members for your band.

"Take on intergalactic stardom while recruiting alien band members and navigating your way through a space tour!"

Both The Pathless and Reigns: Beyond will be coming soon to Apple Arcade, Apple's game subscription service that has already amassed over 100 titles for $4.99 per month.

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.