A new Pay for Parking feature is on its way to Google Maps on iOS.

As announced by Google:

People all over the world turn to Google Maps to get things done — especially during the pandemic. From booking an online yoga class to ordering takeout from your favorite restaurant —Google Maps is a powerful sidekick that lets you accomplish tasks all throughout your day. Today, we have new tools in collaboration with Google Pay to help you get more done when you're on the go: the ability to pay for street parking and transit fares right from Google Maps, without ever taking out your wallet.

These days, people are upping their hand sanitizing game and avoiding touching public surfaces as much as possible. Thanks to an integration with parking solutions providers Passport and ParkMobile, you can now easily pay your meter right from driving navigation in Maps, and avoid touching the meter altogether. Simply tap on the "Pay for Parking" button that appears as you near your destination. Then enter your meter number, the amount of time you want to park for, and tap "Pay." Need to add more time to your meter? Easily extend your parking session with just a few taps.