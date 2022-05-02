What you need to know
- Penbook is now available in iPhone form for the first time.
- Developer User Camp has added new quality of life improvements as well as an iPhone-specific day planner notebook.
- The new update is available for download in the App Store now.
Fans of the popular Penbook digital notebook app for iPad now have a new iPhone version that they can take with them, no matter where they go. The new update is available for download in the App Store and adds a handful of other new features, too.
I already covered Penbook last month but a big new update brings the same experience down to the iPhone, allowing people to make use of a plethora of different notebook types even when they're on the road. This is an update that's been in the works for some time — and now it's in the App Store and ready to rock.
Alongside support for iPhone-sized screens, the new update also includes 8 new washi and sticker sets as well as a new day planner notebook dubbed Everythingwhere. The notebook was designed to work specifically on iPhone, making it the perfect place to run your day from. Other quality of life improvements include the ability to move pages between books as well as making it easier to duplicate and delete pages.
Those who already have Penbook should see the new update available for download now. Everyone else can grab it in the App Store — it's a free download with an in-app purchase available to unlock Penbook Premium. That will allow you to "create and export unlimited notebooks, receive access to new stationery and covers as they're designed, and get regular app updates."
