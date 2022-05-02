Fans of the popular Penbook digital notebook app for iPad now have a new iPhone version that they can take with them, no matter where they go. The new update is available for download in the App Store and adds a handful of other new features, too.

I already covered Penbook last month but a big new update brings the same experience down to the iPhone, allowing people to make use of a plethora of different notebook types even when they're on the road. This is an update that's been in the works for some time — and now it's in the App Store and ready to rock.