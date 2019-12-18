The world's gone to hell. If nefarious WhatsApp messages weren't bad enough, the Epilepsy Foundation this week reported that it was the victim of a horrendous attack aimed at causing followers to suffer from seizures via Twitter. The charity says it's filed a criminal complaint and is asking for the police to conduct an investigation to find those responsible.

The foundation's Twitter feed, handle, and hashtag were used by the attackers to peddle gifs and videos containing strobing effects to those who have epilepsy. Highlighting the timing of the attack, Allison Nichol, the director of legal advocacy for the Epilepsy Foundation, said that "the fact that these attacks came during National Epilepsy Awareness Month only highlights their reprehensible nature." She also underlined the criminal nature of the attack: