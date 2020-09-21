Customers in the United Kingdom and Germany can now take out AppleCare+ and pay the enrollment fee via monthly payments for the first time. The same option has been available in the United States and select other countries for months.

The new monthly payments are available on iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches according to a new AppleCare+ support document spotted by MacRumors.

Buyers still have up to 60 days to take out AppleCare+ and they can still pay for the cover in one lump sum if they prefer.

In these countries and regions, when you purchase AppleCare+ coverage for your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you can choose to pay monthly or pay upfront for 24 months of coverage. For Apple Watch Edition and Hermes, you can pay upfront for 36 months. If you paid upfront, you can purchase coverage on a monthly basis after the 24 or 36 months is over. To purchase the new coverage, go to mysupport.apple.com. Or on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > About, then tap AppleCare+ Coverage Available and follow the onscreen instructions. This monthly plan automatically renews until canceled. You can't pay upfront for an additional 24 or 36 months. In Australia, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, you can purchase the new coverage within 60 days of the end date of your original coverage. In Japan, you can purchase the new coverage within 30 days of the end date of your original coverage.

Anyone who already has AppleCaer+ having paid full price can switch to a monthly payment plan and extend their coverage beyond the standard 24-month coverage, too.