Facebook has continued to warn its business users of upcoming privacy changes to iOS 14 that will ask users to opt-in to tracking through the use of a device identifier for advertising for IDFA.

In an email sent to businesses seen by iMore, Facebook has again reiterated that it disagrees with planned upcoming privacy changes to advertising and tracking in iOS 14. Apple isn't actually changing tracking, instead, users will have to opt-in to tracking. The emails states:

Apple's requirement that all apps in the App Store show a prompt to iOS 14 users in accordance with their AppTrackingTransparency framework will have hard-hitting implications across targeting, optimization, and measuring campaign effectiveness for businesses that advertise on mobile devices and across the web. Apple's changes will benefit them, while hurting the industry and the ability for businesses of all sizes to market themselves efficiently and grow through personalized advertising. We believe that personalized ads and user privacy can coexist.

Facebook told businesses that whilst it disagrees with Apple's solution, it has "no choice" but to show the opt-in prompt and to continue using Apple's device identifier for advertising. The company states that it believes Apple could block Facebook and its other apps from the App Store if it doesn't comply, bringing "further harm to the businesses and users that rely on our services."

Facebook says that if users do opt-out of IDFA tracking it will result in "potentially reduced ad effectiveness and limitations on measurement".

Facebook says it will share more specific guidance in the coming weeks to help businesses prepare, and is offering a series of webinars for businesses from tomorrow through next week to share more information. Facebook also says it plans to introduce a resource center within its Ads Manager application for businesses to guide users through the changes.

Facebook has staunchly opposed the planned changes to iOS 14 ever since they were announced. Not only has Facebook said the move will hurt small businesses, but that it will also benefit Apple who stand to profit from creators and businesses who turn to subscriptions, in-app purchases, or online events to supplement their revenues, all of which Apple stands to take a cut from through the App Store.