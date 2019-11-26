What you need to know
- Apple is the second best place to work in Britain.
- Pest control firm Rentokil Initial took top spot.
- Apple is the only US outit in the top 5.
Apple has lost its crown as the best place to work in Britain, with pest control firm Rentokil Initial taking the top spot according to rankings gathered by Indeed.com (via CNBC/Cult of Mac.) The rankings were based on thousands of reviews written on its job listing site.
Apple was in first place last year but finds itself now sitting in second spot, just behind Rentokil. Second place is still a great place to work, though. The company currently employs around 6,500 people in the UK with Apple Store retail employees being a big percentage of those. People working for Apple last year cited perks like discounted devices as a reason for Apple's high ranking.
Other big names in the listing of the top 25 employees include Rolls-Royce, Barclays, and Marks & Spencer. The full list reads:
- Rentokil Initial
- Apple
- The Agincare Group
- Wren Kitchens
- Lush Cosmetics
- E (Gas and Electricity)
- Barclays
- Nando's
- Kumon
- JPMorgan Chase
- Siemens AG
- PwC
- Rolls-Royce
- EY
- Marks and Spencer
- IKEA
- Bakkavor
- GlaxoSmithKline
- John Lewis & Partners
- Waitrose & Partners
- RBS
- Clarks
- BAE Systems
- Lloyds Bank
- Arnold Clark
