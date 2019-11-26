Apple Store logoSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple is the second best place to work in Britain.
  • Pest control firm Rentokil Initial took top spot.
  • Apple is the only US outit in the top 5.

Apple has lost its crown as the best place to work in Britain, with pest control firm Rentokil Initial taking the top spot according to rankings gathered by Indeed.com (via CNBC/Cult of Mac.) The rankings were based on thousands of reviews written on its job listing site.

Apple was in first place last year but finds itself now sitting in second spot, just behind Rentokil. Second place is still a great place to work, though. The company currently employs around 6,500 people in the UK with Apple Store retail employees being a big percentage of those. People working for Apple last year cited perks like discounted devices as a reason for Apple's high ranking.

Other big names in the listing of the top 25 employees include Rolls-Royce, Barclays, and Marks & Spencer. The full list reads:

  1. Rentokil Initial
  2. Apple
  3. The Agincare Group
  4. Wren Kitchens
  5. Lush Cosmetics
  6. E (Gas and Electricity)
  7. Barclays
  8. Nando's
  9. Kumon
  10. JPMorgan Chase
  11. Siemens AG
  12. PwC
  13. Rolls-Royce
  14. EY
  15. Marks and Spencer
  16. IKEA
  17. Bakkavor
  18. GlaxoSmithKline
  19. John Lewis & Partners
  20. Waitrose & Partners
  21. RBS
  22. Clarks
  23. BAE Systems
  24. Lloyds Bank
  25. Arnold Clark