The Petcube Bites 2 is an interactive Wi-Fi enabled treat dispenser equipped with a camera. Through the Petcube app, users can fling treats and speak to their pets via a one-way video camera with two-way audio that connects from anywhere in the world you take your portable electronic device, such as your iPhone. There are a variety of settings that can be adjusted both on the device itself and in the app interface. One can decide what size or how many treats the Petcube dispenses at a time by using one of three differently sized round inserts. The interface is also customizable and can be connected to Alexa if you want to activate it with your voice. It's a great way to check up on your pet, interact with them from afar, and make sure they're content when you can't be with them.

Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera Bottom line: The Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera is a great way to stay connected to your pet from anywhere. The Good Watch your pet on your smartphone from anywhere

Two-way audio so you can listen to and speak to your pet

Dispense treats to your pet from anywhere

Advanced camera and microphone

Doubles as a smart speaker with Alexa built-in The Bad Pricey

Pet may be able to break into the Petcube if not mounted high enough $199 at Amazon

Love your pet from afar Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera: What I like

I really loved the ease of setup for the Petcube. The light changes colors to signal connection to Wi-Fi, and the app guides you through the setup in a quick, one-time process. I also appreciated that the camera provides a 160-degree view, which allows a full view of the room that you can zoom in on. The camera is also capable of night vision, so you can check up on your fuzzy friend any hour of the day. Taking screenshots is very easy — there is a camera button in the app that saves adorable pictures of pets. The treat container is quite large and detachable for easy cleaning. You can choose how far to fling the treat. And if needed, the treats can be set to automatically dispense on a schedule. I appreciate that the sensor even notifies me when the treats are running low. When the treats are running low, you can tell Alexa to order new treats! I appreciate that the device can be mounted because a strong or clever pet can break into it! One of the cats ended up knocking it over to get at the treats at one point, so while I can attest to the durability of the device, I do recommend mounting it if your pet is likely to do this. Pricey Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera: What I don't like

There's no denying that this is a pricey indulgence! But for many of us, price is no object when it comes to our fur kids. Note that it does take some training for pets to recognize that it is their owner's voice. The first time you use the Petcube, you should be in the room. The Petcube makes a sound before it's activated (and the camera is turned on), so the first time I used it, I stayed with them in the room to make sure they'd associate the sound with me. Now, when I'm away, the activation noise usually is enough to get the cats' attention. The other issue is that talented pets may be able to get into the treats unless you put the Petcube out of reach, as mentioned above. Be sure to mount it high enough to avoid pet break-ins. The competition

The AONESY Wi-Fi Smart Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser for Dogs and Cats is a far cheaper alternative. The AONESY also has Alexa built in, wide-angle/night vision/zoom camera, advanced speaker, two-way audio, and an app to control treat dispensing.

The Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy has all of the advanced features as the Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera, except instead of dispensing treats, it is a laser toy. It can provide hours of entertainment and exercise for your pet when you're not even there. This might be a better choice for someone who doesn't want to feed their pet outside of mealtimes. Other items you might looking for include automatic pet feeders and self-filling water dishes. If so, we've got you covered. Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera: Should you buy