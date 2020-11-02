The Petcube Bites 2 is an interactive Wi-Fi enabled treat dispenser equipped with a camera. Through the Petcube app, users can fling treats and speak to their pets via a one-way video camera with two-way audio that connects from anywhere in the world you take your portable electronic device, such as your iPhone.
There are a variety of settings that can be adjusted both on the device itself and in the app interface. One can decide what size or how many treats the Petcube dispenses at a time by using one of three differently sized round inserts. The interface is also customizable and can be connected to Alexa if you want to activate it with your voice. It's a great way to check up on your pet, interact with them from afar, and make sure they're content when you can't be with them.
Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera
Bottom line: The Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera is a great way to stay connected to your pet from anywhere.
The Good
- Watch your pet on your smartphone from anywhere
- Two-way audio so you can listen to and speak to your pet
- Dispense treats to your pet from anywhere
- Advanced camera and microphone
- Doubles as a smart speaker with Alexa built-in
The Bad
- Pricey
- Pet may be able to break into the Petcube if not mounted high enough
Love your pet from afar
Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera: What I like
I really loved the ease of setup for the Petcube. The light changes colors to signal connection to Wi-Fi, and the app guides you through the setup in a quick, one-time process. I also appreciated that the camera provides a 160-degree view, which allows a full view of the room that you can zoom in on. The camera is also capable of night vision, so you can check up on your fuzzy friend any hour of the day. Taking screenshots is very easy — there is a camera button in the app that saves adorable pictures of pets.
The treat container is quite large and detachable for easy cleaning. You can choose how far to fling the treat. And if needed, the treats can be set to automatically dispense on a schedule. I appreciate that the sensor even notifies me when the treats are running low. When the treats are running low, you can tell Alexa to order new treats!
I appreciate that the device can be mounted because a strong or clever pet can break into it! One of the cats ended up knocking it over to get at the treats at one point, so while I can attest to the durability of the device, I do recommend mounting it if your pet is likely to do this.
Pricey
Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera: What I don't like
There's no denying that this is a pricey indulgence! But for many of us, price is no object when it comes to our fur kids.
Note that it does take some training for pets to recognize that it is their owner's voice. The first time you use the Petcube, you should be in the room. The Petcube makes a sound before it's activated (and the camera is turned on), so the first time I used it, I stayed with them in the room to make sure they'd associate the sound with me. Now, when I'm away, the activation noise usually is enough to get the cats' attention.
The other issue is that talented pets may be able to get into the treats unless you put the Petcube out of reach, as mentioned above. Be sure to mount it high enough to avoid pet break-ins.
The competition
The AONESY Wi-Fi Smart Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser for Dogs and Cats is a far cheaper alternative. The AONESY also has Alexa built in, wide-angle/night vision/zoom camera, advanced speaker, two-way audio, and an app to control treat dispensing.
The Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy has all of the advanced features as the Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera, except instead of dispensing treats, it is a laser toy. It can provide hours of entertainment and exercise for your pet when you're not even there. This might be a better choice for someone who doesn't want to feed their pet outside of mealtimes.
Other items you might looking for include automatic pet feeders and self-filling water dishes. If so, we've got you covered.
Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera: Should you buy
You should buy this if ...
You love your pet
Kidding, kidding. Of course you love your pet! But if you looooove your pet, and need to keep an eye on them 24/7, the Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera lets you do that in a big way.
You want advanced features
The Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera offers a 160-degree wide-angle view, night vision, 4x digital zoom, four-microphone array and a speaker bar for maximum coverage. The Petcube has real-time sound and motion alerts. It doubles as a smart speaker since Alexa is baked right in. The Alexa assistant allows you to do pretty much anything you'd do with an Echo Dot, such as playing music, checking the weather, setting up an alarm clock, etc. (The voice assistant functionality is optional and can be disabled in the app.) The app lets you share access to your camera with family, friends, or publicly.
You should not buy this if ...
You're on a strict budget
This is an expensive device. If you're on a tight budget, you might prefer the much cheaper AONESY Wi-Fi Smart Pet Camera with Treat Dispenser for Dogs and Cats. While the features aren't quite as advanced, it may be plenty enough for you.
Your pet can break into anything
The Petube Bites 2 isn't Fort Knox. If you have one of those pets that can and will break into anything that has food inside, this might not be your thing. Consider the Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy, which has all of the same advanced features but no treats. So, there's no motivation for your pet to break into it.
The Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera is perfect for someone who wants to keep an eye on their pet at all times, be able to both listen to and speak to their pet remotely, and dispense treats on demand or on a schedule. The device does a great job with all of these functions. The advanced camera offers motion detection, 160-degree wide-angle view, night vision, and 4x digital zoom. The speaker has a four-microphone array and speaker bar. Alexa is built in, so you can not only tell it to toss the treats, but you can order more treats, check the weather, play music, set alarms, and more. The Petcube app lets you schedule treats and share access to your camera with anyone you want.
Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera
Bottom line: Stay connected to your beloved pets with the Petcube Bites 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera.
