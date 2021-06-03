Philips Hue, maker of some of the best HomeKit lightbulbs available, has today unveiled a brand new app for users.

The company says the new app will improve performance and enhance the user experience with new automations, a new Hue scene gallery, and more. Signify says the new app has been "rebuilt from the ground up" and is designed to be the future of smart lighting.

A new Tile View lets users see all of their lights and scenes in one place on opening the app so that you can monitor and control all of your smart lights in one place. The new scene gallery also lets users access and view new scenes curated by the company. Users of the old app will also be overjoyed to note that you can now quickly switch between multiple Hue Bridges.

Routines have been replaced by Automations with new options for changes and customization. The app also features multi-user geofencing, which can check who else is in your home when you run an automation so that all the lights don't switch off when you leave the house but someone else is still home.

Users can now also choose sunrise, sunset, or a specific time for starting and ending automations.

"As world leader in the smart lighting industry, the focus of Philips Hue is to keep improving its products and services with the latest innovations," said Philips Hue's head of Technology George Yianni. "The millions of users worldwide of the Philips Hue app are at the basis of its new launch. We analyze suggestions and reviews and even co-create with our users via usability studies and beta apps. With the launch of the new Philips Hue app, we set the first milestone in the future of smart lighting. It's the new Philips Hue experience, and this is just the beginning. We are excited to share more innovations in the rest of the year."

You can read the full release from Signify here, and more information is available regarding the new app on Hue's website. Philips Hue products can also be used with HomeKit, and you can find exactly where to get the best Philips Hue Light Deals here.