Signify has today announced even more products for its Philips Hue lineup, including new additions to its lineup of some of the best HomeKit light bulbs, and the best HomeKit light strips currently available.

In a release today Signify stated "Signify, the world leader in lighting, announces a large range of new Philips Hue smart lighting products and features to create a light experience like no other. New products include four new gradient-enabled products, new White ambiance Filament bulbs, more powerful smart bulbs, and new bathroom and ceiling lights. Finally, with new updates to the Philips Hue app that includes a first-ever deep integration of lighting and music with Spotify, it's an exciting year for smart lighting."

New products from Hue include a new Play gradient light tube for use above or below your TV, new Signe gradient floor and table lamps, new Ambience gradient lightstrip, new more powerful smart bulbs, and new White filament bulbs, as well as a new Surimu ceiling panel.

In fact, all Philips Hue Filament bulbs now come in White ambiance. To help support all of its new products and HomeKit integration, Philips is also updating its Philips Hue app:

From September 1, the recently launched Philips Hue app 4 features dynamic scenes. Instead of each light remaining at only one color, dynamic scenes allow the lights in the Room or Zone to slowly transition through the different colors of the scene and create an atmosphere unlike any other.

New scenes are coming in Fall 2021, and the company is also bringing out a Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box later this year, designed to work with the newest generation of consoles and 120Hz refresh rate displays. You can read the full rundown of the new Philips Hue range here.