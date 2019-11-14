Adobe has released a video previewing a brand new import feature for Lightroom on iPad, which will allow users to import photos into Lightroom straight from their camera or a memory card.

A video posted to YouTube November 13 features Lightroom's Tom Hogarty previewing the new camera-to-tablet workflow, which will allow users to directly import photos from a camera or a memory into the app, beginning with iOS 13.2.

Not only that, the update will allow users to import RAW photos, and delete them on the device after import. The news is a huge breakthrough for users who have been requesting the feature, which will replace the infuriating process of importing images to Photos in iOS, before adding them to Lightroom, creating a plethora of duplicate images.

The video description states that the update is "coming soon", and 9to5Mac reports that the update may be released before the end of the year. Check out the video below!