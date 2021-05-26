Apple has just given us an exclusive first look inside the unbelievable new Apple Via del Corso store in the heart of Rome ahead of its launch tomorrow.

In a press release Apple stated:

Apple today previewed Apple Via del Corso, the newest retail location nestled in one of Rome's most vibrant areas. As the 17th store to open in Italy, Apple Via del Corso will serve as an all-new, centrally located space for Apple team members to provide best-in-class service and support to the local community. The store preserves the grand Palazzo Marignoli, paying homage to Rome's rich history of art and culture, and making it one of Apple's most significant restoration projects.

Images reveal incredible Carrara marble walls and the store's monumental staircase, which apparently dates back to 1888. The store has huge windows and art incorporated into the ceiling, giving off some serious Sistine Chapel vibes. The store also has an exterior landscaped terrace!

Images reveal customers will indeed be able to get their (sanitized) hands on the new M1 iMac as well as the new iPad Pro 2021. Apple says the new store will also bring the first-ever Today at Apple Made in Rome Program:

Apple Via del Corso also brings the first-ever Today at Apple Made in Rome program dedicated to providing the next generation of young Romans with inspiration, skills, and tools to explore their passions. Led by over 40 local artists, Apple curated sessions across the fields of music, art and design, content creation, and video, aimed at supporting local communities across the city in the months to come. Once in-person sessions return, the new store will also host free Today at Apple sessions on topics ranging from photography and video, music, coding, art, design, and more.

There's even a video documenting some of the restoration processes!

Check out all the photos of the new store below