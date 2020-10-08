What you need to know
- Taking photos is great but not if you never see them.
- Mimeo photos will print your photos onto just about anything.
- They added jigsaws and blankets to the list.
We are all taking so many great photos with our iPhones and so-called "real" cameras that never get printed nowadays. It's a real shame, but with extensions now available for the Photos app that doesn't have to be the case. And with the Memeo Photos extension installed you can print those photos onto pretty much anything. The latest additions? Jigsaws and blankets.
I spotted this over on 9to5Mac earlier and it's the real deal. You can print jigsaws from just $17.99 and blankers from $59.99, with a ton of other options available if those aren't your idea of a good time. There are different sizes on offer, too.
- Puzzles come in a variety of sizes ranging from 8"x10" to 20"x30". Users can print up to four different photos per >puzzle. Choose from landscape or portrait orientations with a glossy or matte finish.
- Children's puzzles feature photos printed onto large pieces for easy assembly. Available in 11"x14" and 16"x20" >sizes. Choose from landscape or portrait orientations with a glossy or matte finish.
- Custom photo printed blankets are available in two options. Choose from an intricate woven throw or super soft >fleece blanket in sizes 50"x60" or 60"x80".
You can order online direct from Mimeo Photos but the best way is to use the macOS Photos extension that's available from the App Store for free.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
