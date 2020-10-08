We are all taking so many great photos with our iPhones and so-called "real" cameras that never get printed nowadays. It's a real shame, but with extensions now available for the Photos app that doesn't have to be the case. And with the Memeo Photos extension installed you can print those photos onto pretty much anything. The latest additions? Jigsaws and blankets.

I spotted this over on 9to5Mac earlier and it's the real deal. You can print jigsaws from just $17.99 and blankers from $59.99, with a ton of other options available if those aren't your idea of a good time. There are different sizes on offer, too.