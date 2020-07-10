The photos come from Weibo user @孙艺航2008 via Michael Steeber at 9to5Mac .

Photos posted to Weibo have revealed the stunning design of Apple's new Sanlitun store in Beijing, China, which is opening soon according to Apple's website.

The photos reveal a stunning new glass front and imposing roof which loom over square outside. The store is flanked by staircases, and the photos show the massive glass foyer of the building plastered with a stunning mural to hide the store's interior.

The new Sanlitun store will replace Apple's first-ever store in China, which was built back in 2008 for the Summer Olympics in just eight months. There doesn't seem to be a set date for the new store's opening, but the site reads:

"The new Apple Sanlitun is about to open."

A note on the store's preview page (translated) states:

No matter what kind of talent you have, and no matter how persistent you are, Beijing never refuses to pursue people. Now, the brand-new Apple Sanlitun is ready to witness again: all kinds of creative creativity will be able to grow arbitrarily from here, and develop their own different flower.

Apple stores in China have reopened successfully, employing special COVID-19 prevention measures including the wearing of masks in store, temperature checks, limited customer numbers, social distancing, and continuous cleaning. Elsewhere, stores in the U.S. previously reopened continue to reclose as COVID-19 takes hold, most recently some stores in California, Maryland, Ohio, and Tennessee have been closed.