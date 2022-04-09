What you need to know
- Apple celebrated the opening of its new South Korea store this weekend.
- Apple Myeongdong is the largest store in South Korea.
- Customers celebrated their new purchases, and joined today at Apple for sessions in The Forum.
Apple has today celebrated the opening of its new South Korea store with images as customers were welcomed to its grand opening.
Apple said in a press release:
Apple Myeongdong opened this Saturday, April 9, in the center of Seoul's vibrant and bustling shopping district. Serving as Apple's largest store in South Korea, this new space invites customers to discover Apple's latest products, receive best-in-class support from highly knowledgeable Apple Specialists, and participate in educational Today at Apple sessions.
Fantastic images show happy customers celebrating their customary free Apple store opening goodies, as well as those who got their hands on the iPhone 13. Others got hands on with the iPhone SE, the M1 iMac, and all of Apple's other best iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, and more.
The new store is home to a large Forum which also hirsted its inaugural Today at Apple Session, the pictured session dedicated to iPhone photography. Apple says the store will serve as a stage for new and established Korean artists who are set to lead unique Today at Apple session focused on promoting and celebrating Korean culture.
The store is open to walk-in appointments for customers who just want to browse, as well as shopping sessions for customers who want dedicated one-on-one help with purchases. The store is also offering appointments at its Genius Bar for technical support, repairs, and assistance. The store is open everyday from 10am to 10pm local time, and is curently operating a mask policy, store capacity limits, and physical distancing. You can see the full gallery of photos below!
