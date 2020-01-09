Pioneer has announced a trio of new in-car receivers, all of which support Apple's wireless CarPlay feature. But while there were three announcements, the only one you're really going to want is the snappily-named DMH-WT8600NEX. Because it looks amazing.

The DMH-WT8600NEX has a floating 10.1-inch touch-based display which is magical to look at. It's designed to fit into a single DIN slot for those cars that might be a little older and don't have a lot of room to play with. The screen can be adjusted but it appears to float, creating quite the impression.

Pioneer says that the DMH-WT8600NEX will cost $1,200 although there is a smaller 9-inch model that costs $1000 – model number DMH-WT7600NEX if you were wondering.

The three wireless CarPlay receivers Pioneer announced are all part of its flagship NEX lineup and include: