What you need to know
- Pioneer announced three new CarPlay receivers.
- They are all wireless.
- One has a floating display and looks awesome.
Pioneer has announced a trio of new in-car receivers, all of which support Apple's wireless CarPlay feature. But while there were three announcements, the only one you're really going to want is the snappily-named DMH-WT8600NEX. Because it looks amazing.
The DMH-WT8600NEX has a floating 10.1-inch touch-based display which is magical to look at. It's designed to fit into a single DIN slot for those cars that might be a little older and don't have a lot of room to play with. The screen can be adjusted but it appears to float, creating quite the impression.
Pioneer says that the DMH-WT8600NEX will cost $1,200 although there is a smaller 9-inch model that costs $1000 – model number DMH-WT7600NEX if you were wondering.
The three wireless CarPlay receivers Pioneer announced are all part of its flagship NEX lineup and include:
- DMH-WT8600NEX (10.1 inch) / DMH-WT7600NEX (9 inch): The DMH-WT8600NEX and DMH-WT7600NEX feature an all new floating display configuration, allowing a large display to be installed using a universal 1-DIN chassis. The floating screen offers horizontal, vertical and tilt adjustability to ensure the best fit and usability in the vehicle's dash. The DMH-WT8600NEX has a suggested price of $1,200, and the DMH-WT7600NEX a suggested price of $1,000.
- DMH-WC6600NEX (9 inch): The DMH-WC6600NEX joins Pioneer's lineup of modular solution in-dash receivers introduced at CES 2019, featuring a modular design that combines a large touchscreen display with a hideaway control unit that installers can tuck into separate compartments of the vehicle. The DMH-WC6600NEX has a suggested price of $900.
- DMH-W4660NEX / DMH-W4600NEX (6.8 inch): The DMH-W4660NEX and DMH-W4600NEX are traditional 2DIN chassis for universal application in most vehicles on the road in the U.S. Both the DMH-W4660NEX and DMH-W4600NEX have a suggested price of $600.
But really, the DMH-WT8600NEX is the only one to get.
