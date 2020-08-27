It's 2020 and everyone is buying webcams again. That isn't something I expected to be saying back in January but here we are. But as Max Braun found out, modern webcams are boring chunks of plastic. What we really want is the Apple iSight, a gorgeous webcam from 2003. But its camera wasn't even 720p and it used Firewire.

Yes. Firewire. Remember that?

So here we are, 17 years later. And Braun has done the only logical thing anyone with an iSight hankering can do in 2020 – taken one apart and stuffed it with a Raspberry Pi.

The result is the external parts of an iSight camera but with the modern magic brought by a bargain Raspberry Pi setup. And it seemed to be fairly easy to do. Though it's probably easier to read about it than it is to actually do it!