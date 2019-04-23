Love Minecraft? Play it all the time on the Nintendo Switch but wish it had more dinosaurs? You're in luck, because we're nearing the release of PixARK, a game that can most aptly be described as Minecraft with lots of dinosaurs. A spin-off of Ark: Survival Evolved, PixARK sends the player to worlds built of voxels to survive, craft, and create their way through dinosaur-filled islands. The only limits are your own creativity.

Get the game PixARK Build that dinosaur fortress PixARK is a fantastic game if you love either Minecraft, or riding giant dinosaurs around, or both. A survival sandbox title made with the blessing of Ark's developers, PixARK is great as a solo creator or survivalist, or with friends to create massive structures and adventures. $40 at Amazon

$40 at Nintendo

What is PixARK?

PixARK is a sandbox game from Snail Games, signed off on by Studio WildCard, the makers of Ark: Survival Evolved. In PixARK, you can play the game by trying to survive in a voxel world by mining resources, building new items and structures, and fighting enemies and players. You can also play in a creative mode and just enjoy the ability to build things. How is this similar to Ark: Survival Evolved?

PixARK is technically a spin-off of Ark: Survival Evolved and features some similar themes and ideas, such as the dinosaurs you'll fight. However, PixARK is both a sandbox and survival game, with emphasis on building with voxels alongside the survival and combat components. It also features a number of RPG-like quests and objectives. How do you play?

In survival mode, you'll begin on an island with limited resources and will be tasked with surviving in a harsh environment populated by dinosaurs and, potentially, other hostile players. You can mine resources and voxels to build yourself a shelter, as well as find components for weapons, armor, and other items you'll need to survive. You won't just fight the monsters in PixARK. Dinosaurs across the island can be tamed and even ridden, to the point where you may get to fly around on an enormous flying creature. There are over 100 different species to meet, fight, and tame.

As you gain confidence and strength, you can begin working on long-term plans. You can try to become powerful and ride the strongest dinosaurs on the island, or build enormous, complex structures out of voxels. If you've ever played a game like Minecraft, you know what kinds of potential voxels have for building, so feel free to think big in PixARK as well. And if you just want to build but are tired of fighting off dinosaurs, a separate creative mode will let you dream up structures to your heart's content without ever being attacked by enemies. Can I play with friends? Yes! Though you can't play locally with others, with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription you can meet up with your friends and form teams to take on the world of PixARK...or others who may also be forming up to bring you down. You can also work together to build and craft, forging your own dino empire. When can I get it? PixARK for Nintendo Switch is currently listed for launch on the eShop on April 30, 2019. However, its retail version at Amazon is still listed for May 31, 2019, so you may have to wait if you want a physical copy.

