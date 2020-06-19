What you need to know
- Pixelmator Photo is Pixelmator's dedicated iPad app.
- It's getting a big update today.
- Version 1.3 brings new shortcut menus, batch editing, and more.
Pixelmator Photo for iPad has today received a major update, bringing users new shortcut menus, improved customization, and improvements for batch editing.
In a press release the company stated:
The Pixelmator Team today released Pixelmator Photo 1.3, a major update to the powerful photo editor designed exclusively for iPad. The update brings new shortcut menus to make all kinds of editing actions faster and easier, adds a way to customize the app's accent color, includes preset collection creation and management, and batch photo editing improvements.
The new shortcut menus will allow users to touch-and-hold to access new functions, such as sharing options within the library. It can also be used to copy and paste adjustments or to access batch workflows. There are also improvements to the color adjustment preset management so you can make the same edit to lots of different photos. You can now create your own custom color adjustment preset collections.
There's also a new Accent Color feature which lets you customize Pixelmator Photo's UI buttons to your liking. Batch editing has also been updated with a new way to favorite workflows and apply them quickly and easily.
The update is free to current paying users, or $4.99 for new customers. You'll need iOS 11 or later as well as a compatible iPad.
1.3 out now!
Pixelmator Photo
For all your iPad photo editing needs
Pixelmator Photo gets cool new shortcuts, improved batch editing, and customization options in this latest update.
