What you need to know
- There's a big new update for Pixelmator Photo!
- Version 1.2 brings Trackpad support and Split View to iPad!
- It also has a new machine-learning powered feature that matches colors from one photo to another.
A new update to Pixelmator Photo has brought Trackpad support and Split view to iPad!
Announced today, Pixelmator stated:
The fantastic updates just keep on coming and now it's time for Pixelmator Photo 1.2! The latest major update — months in the making — brings Magic Keyboard, trackpad, and mouse support, Split View support, the machine-learning powered ML Match Colors, and more. Let's take a closer look.
Updates include support for Apple's Magic Keyboard, trackpad and mouse support on iPad:
The new cursor in iPadOS brings a whole new way to work in Pixelmator Photo and we're incredibly excited to be adding support for editing with a Magic Keyboard, trackpad, or mouse to Pixelmator Photo. If you're all about using a cursor with iPad, we hope you'll love the added precision.
You can also now use Pixelmator Photo in Split View alongside any other app:
Thanks to Split View support, you can now edit in Pixelmator Photo and any other app side by side! Of course, Pixelmator Photo works with Slide Over, too.
Pixelmator Pro's ML Match Colors feature is also now available:
The machine learning-powered ML Match Colors, first debuted in Pixelmator Pro, is now available in Pixelmator Photo. It lets you match the look and feel of completely different photos using our cutting-edge machine learning algorithm trained on 20 million professional photos. And it works with Split View, so you can simply drag and drop photos from other apps to use this new feature!
Other updates include controlling the intensity of adjustments with a slider, a new Recents collection of presets and changes to copying and pasting adjustments between photos.
Pixelmator Photo version 1.2 is available for download now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
