There's a new version of Pixelmator Pro for Mac. Version 1.6 Magenta is highlighted by an all-new color picker and a more natural way to select multiple objects in the popular design tool.

With the new color picker, finding the perfect hue for your projects is easier than ever before. Use the tool to choose colors using hex color codes quickly. In doing so, you can select multiple objects by dragging over them.

As the team from Pixelmator explains:

The new color picker in Pixelmator Pro has everything you need for choosing colors, whether you're working on a photo, illustration, digital painting, or graphic design. With the most important tools and features — hue, saturation, and lightness controls, hex and RGB color codes, and color swatches — all in one place, the new color picker is incredibly easy to use, no matter if you're just starting out with image editing or you're a seasoned pro.

The update also includes the ability to drag over multiple objects to select them. The redesign makes it easier to move and place layers in different designs and illustrations. Meanwhile, with a Replace Fonts Feature, any time you open an image that contains fonts that are not available on your Mac, you'll be able to identify and replace those fonts in a snap.