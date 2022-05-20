Pixelmator Pro gains new photo browser and workflow improvements

Pixelmator Pro for Mac has a new update out that adds and tweaks features, including a new photo browser and overall workflow improvements that include better support for PSD and SVG filetypes.

The new update, available as a free download via the App Store for everyone who already has the app installed, includes changes that bring "much improved support for iCloud Photos, a smoother photo browsing experience, and more." Changes made via the Photos app will now also immediately appear in the Pixelmator Pro Photos browser, too.

There's a lot going on in this new update, with the full rundown of changes reading:

The Photos browser has been redesigned from the ground up, bringing much improved support for iCloud Photos, a smoother photo browsing experience, and more.

Opening photos stored in iCloud will now automatically download full-resolution versions of these photos.

In the new Photos browser, you'll now find the Recents, Favorites, Panoramas, Selfies, Screenshots, and most of the other standard Photos albums.

Any changes you make in the Photos app — for example, if you rearrange or rename your albums, add or remove photos — will now instantly appear in the Photos browser.

Change the size of thumbnails in the Photos browser using the Zoom buttons or the Command-Plus (+) and Command-Minus (-) keyboard shortcuts.

It is now possible to change the colors of shapes and Color Fill effect right in the Layers sidebar. To open the color picker, double-click the layer thumbnail.

You can now quickly convert color adjustments applied to a layer into a color adjustments layer. Do that by clicking the More button at the top of the Color Adjustments pane and choosing Convert to Color Adjustments Layer.

PSD files exported from Pixelmator Pro will now open with editable Levels, Curves, Channel Mixer, and Invert adjustment layers in Adobe Photoshop.

Improved SVG support with certain third-party apps.

Option-scrolling to zoom using MacBook Air trackpads would sometimes work incorrectly. Fixed.

Changing the image size would not scale the grain size and sharpen radius of the Grain and Sharpen color adjustments layers. Fixed.

Added a few shape-related stability and performance improvements and fixed an issue with shape thumbnails.

Pixelmator Pro has just been updated to version 2.4.3, bringing a completely redesigned and much-improved photo browser and a few fixes!



Check out the update on the App Store: https://t.co/QbCeqaFVZN pic.twitter.com/zHybudMqxK — Pixelmator Team (@pixelmator) May 19, 2022

Those who have yet to buy Pixelmator Pro can grab it from the Mac App Store for $39.99 right now. Your money will get you one of the best Mac image editors around, not to mention one that has been built with Apple silicon in mind for super-speedy performance.