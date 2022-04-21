Sony has updated its PlayStation app for iPhone and iPad adding a number of new features along the way. One of them is something that you might not have realized wasn't already available — because it really ought to have been. Now, you can use the PlayStation app in landscape mode like it's 2007 all over again.

The newly updated PlayStation app is in the App Store now and beyond the ability to turn your iPhone sideways, it adds a new personalized news section as well as the ability to share game links from the PS Store for the first time, too.

The full rundown of improvements in version 22.4.0 reads:

Landscape mode: On your mobile phone, you can now enjoy PS App with a wider view.

Personalize Official News: Stay updated on your favorites by choosing what games you follow.

Share game links: Excited about a game? Now, you can send game details from PS Store.

The PlayStation app is a free download from the App Store and is well worth having if you're a PS4 or PS5 gamer. Another recent update added extended support for sharing game captures but we can all agree that's nothing when compared with being able to use the app in landscape mode!

Other features already available via the PlayStation app include the ability to buy games and have them remotely installed on your device, the sending and receiving of messages via PSN, and much more.