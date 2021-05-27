What you need to know
- Playstation boss Jim Ryan says the company will bring "iconic IP' to mobile in the next year.
- We currently don't know which titles will be involved or when they will release.
Some of the most iconic PlayStation games could come to iOS in the next year.
As reported by (https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/sony-will-start-bringing-some-iconic-playstation-ip-to-mobile-this-financial-year/), Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, says that the company plans to launch its major franchises on mobile in the coming year. During a Q&A session on investor relations day, Ryan said that "we will begin to publish some of our iconic PlayStation IP on mobile."
"We are beginning our journey to take PlayStation first-party IP off console," Ryan said. "We started last year by publishing two of our games on PC, Horizon Zero Dawn and Predator, and both were profitable, and really had a very successful publishing debut. We will continue that in FY21 and we will continue that beyond.
"In FY21 we will begin to publish some of our iconic PlayStation IP on mobile and we anticipate that in 2021, that will not provide a significant profit flow, but we do anticipate that as we learn from that experience, and as we increase the number of titles that we publish on mobile, the contribution from both PC and mobile will start to become steadily more important as time passes."
Ryan pointed to the market opportunity that currently exists in the mobile space. While $62 billion was brought in by the console market in 2020, the mobile market more than doubled that at $121 billion.
The President and CEO says that "PlayStation has a huge catalogue of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming."
"We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers. Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms.
"PlayStation has a huge catalogue of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned."
It is currently unknown which franchises the company plans to bring to mobile or when the first titles will release. If you want to make sure you are ready for it when they do, check out our list of the Best Game Controllers for iPhone 2021.
