Some of the most iconic PlayStation games could come to iOS in the next year.

As reported by (https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/sony-will-start-bringing-some-iconic-playstation-ip-to-mobile-this-financial-year/), Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, says that the company plans to launch its major franchises on mobile in the coming year. During a Q&A session on investor relations day, Ryan said that "we will begin to publish some of our iconic PlayStation IP on mobile."