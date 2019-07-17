Plex today announced a round of updates for its Apple TV and iOS apps that is adding a bevy of new features. The Apple TV app will see upgraded and enhanced playback while the iOS app will get support for its biometric sensors to log in.

The update for the Plex Apple TV is bringing the long-missing HDR functionality to the app. Better late than never goes the saying. Apple TV users can turn on the feature by going into the settings of the app. Under "Advanced," there is a "Display Type" category which now offers the HDR functionality. Select it and you'll be able to access the new feature.

For iOS, Plex now supports Face ID and Touch ID. This makes it way easier to access your library instead of typing in a pin or a password. Just use Apple's biometric sensors for the authentication process.

The last minor feature Plex added with the update is better Tidal integration for iOS. Users can now listen to a 30-second clip of a song and Artist TV (the music video mix enabled by the TIDAL subscription) is coming to the TV apps for Smart TVs, PS4 and Plex Media Player.

You can update the Plex app through the App Store for iOS, iPadOS and tvOS.

