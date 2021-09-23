People who need more ports, listen up — Plugable has announced the new TBT4-HUB3C, a not-so-catchy name for a hub that is compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and USB-C devices as well as offering ports for USB-C power delivery for charging.

The new hub is good for "Thunderbolt 4's full 40 Gbps performance, support for extra displays, and 60W power delivery," according to a Plugable press release.

"Our new trio of products deliver on the vision of the USB-C connector as the one to rule them all" said Bernie Thompson, Plugable's CEO and Founder. "Finally, the market has a pure USB-C hub that supports the full set of today's USB standards: Thunderbolt 4, USB4, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and older USB devices. Built and tested to Plugable's quality standards and Thunderbolt 4 certification, our products will work at peak potential with any generation of device from USB-C to Thunderbolt 4."

The new hub can be used to output images to up to two USB-C displays in glorious 4K, too. Just need the single display? You're good for up to 8K images in that case!