What you need to know
- Plugable has a new range of USB-C adapters available now.
- VGA, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and HDMI adapters are available.
- They each cost $14.95 – or less if you're quick.
Apple isn't the only one that's making computers with fewer and fewer ports but it's definitely the worst offender. You can get a modern Mac portable with any port you want, so long as it's USB-C and Thunderbolt. Plugable knows that's less than ideal – will someone tell Apple, too? – so they just released four new USB-C adapters including VGA, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and HDMI.
All of the new adapters are available now and cost $14.95 apiece. But if you order quickly and take advantage of the Amazon coupon you'll save a few bucks. Here's what's on offer.
- Mirror or extend a 4K HDMI monitor, projector, or TV to your laptop.
- Experience Ultra HD 4K video with an HDMI 1.4 output at resolutions up to 3840x2160 @ 30Hz.
- Add a DisplayPort port to connect to a monitor with fast, high-quality video via DisplayPort Alt Mode.
- Enjoy clear, crisp visuals with up to 4K 60Hz resolutions.
- Connect an external monitor, projector, or TV via VGA to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 laptop with clear resolutions up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz.
- If your ethernet is slowing you down, switch to fast, reliable Gigabit Ethernet connection that keeps up with your needs.
- With driver-less installation in modern versions of Windows, Chrome OS, and macOS, users can quickly get online securely.
USB-C adapters can often be big unsightly things, but Plugable's engineered these to be as svelte as possible so they don't take up all the space in your bag.
With a compact design smaller than most USB-C adapters, these connectors are convenient additions to your workspace without adding clutter. Additionally, their size makes them perfect to take with you on-the-go wherever you need reliable connection or an extra screen.
Each adapter comes with a two-year warranty and everything is completely plug-and-play. No drivers needed here!
Again, all of the adapters are available from Amazon now with the links above – remember to clip that coupon, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can own a former Apple CEO's California home for just $37.5 million
Former Apple CEO Mike Markkula might not be as infamous as Steve Jobs but he still managed to rack up enough cash to pick up a pretty swanky home in California. And it could be yours for a snip at just $37.5 million.
Eufy clears up HomeKit delay for its indoor cameras
Eufy has sought to clear up some confusion about HomeKit support for its Indoor Cam 2K and Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt hardware. It's still coming, and it'll have HomeKit Secure Video to boot.
Apple Music observing 'Black Out Tuesday' to support #BlackLivesMatter
Apple Music is running a 'Black Out Tuesday' campaign as part of #TheShowMustBePaused, raising awareness for Black Lives Matter.
If you need to connect a USB-A cable to your MacBook Pro, get an adapter
Call it an adapter, call it a dongle. Whatever you call it, you know you need one.