Apple isn't the only one that's making computers with fewer and fewer ports but it's definitely the worst offender. You can get a modern Mac portable with any port you want, so long as it's USB-C and Thunderbolt. Plugable knows that's less than ideal – will someone tell Apple, too? – so they just released four new USB-C adapters including VGA, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and HDMI.

All of the new adapters are available now and cost $14.95 apiece. But if you order quickly and take advantage of the Amazon coupon you'll save a few bucks. Here's what's on offer.

USB-C to HDMI Adapter

Mirror or extend a 4K HDMI monitor, projector, or TV to your laptop.

Experience Ultra HD 4K video with an HDMI 1.4 output at resolutions up to 3840x2160 @ 30Hz.

USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter

Add a DisplayPort port to connect to a monitor with fast, high-quality video via DisplayPort Alt Mode.

Enjoy clear, crisp visuals with up to 4K 60Hz resolutions.

USB-C to VGA Adapter

Connect an external monitor, projector, or TV via VGA to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 laptop with clear resolutions up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz.

USB-C to Ethernet Adapter