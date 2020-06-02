Plugable Usbc To Hdmi AdapterSource: Plugable

  • Plugable has a new range of USB-C adapters available now.
  • VGA, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and HDMI adapters are available.
  • They each cost $14.95 – or less if you're quick.

Apple isn't the only one that's making computers with fewer and fewer ports but it's definitely the worst offender. You can get a modern Mac portable with any port you want, so long as it's USB-C and Thunderbolt. Plugable knows that's less than ideal – will someone tell Apple, too? – so they just released four new USB-C adapters including VGA, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and HDMI.

All of the new adapters are available now and cost $14.95 apiece. But if you order quickly and take advantage of the Amazon coupon you'll save a few bucks. Here's what's on offer.

USB-C to HDMI Adapter

  • Mirror or extend a 4K HDMI monitor, projector, or TV to your laptop.
  • Experience Ultra HD 4K video with an HDMI 1.4 output at resolutions up to 3840x2160 @ 30Hz.

USB-C to DisplayPort Adapter

  • Add a DisplayPort port to connect to a monitor with fast, high-quality video via DisplayPort Alt Mode.
  • Enjoy clear, crisp visuals with up to 4K 60Hz resolutions.

USB-C to VGA Adapter

  • Connect an external monitor, projector, or TV via VGA to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 laptop with clear resolutions up to 1920x1200 at 60Hz.

USB-C to Ethernet Adapter

  • If your ethernet is slowing you down, switch to fast, reliable Gigabit Ethernet connection that keeps up with your needs.
  • With driver-less installation in modern versions of Windows, Chrome OS, and macOS, users can quickly get online securely.

USB-C adapters can often be big unsightly things, but Plugable's engineered these to be as svelte as possible so they don't take up all the space in your bag.

With a compact design smaller than most USB-C adapters, these connectors are convenient additions to your workspace without adding clutter. Additionally, their size makes them perfect to take with you on-the-go wherever you need reliable connection or an extra screen.

Each adapter comes with a two-year warranty and everything is completely plug-and-play. No drivers needed here!

Again, all of the adapters are available from Amazon now with the links above – remember to clip that coupon, too.

