What you need to know
- There are two new docks from Plugable.
- They're called the UD-3900Z and UD-6950Z.
- They will help users connect to multiple displays.
Two new docks from Plugable will help connect users to multiple displays and boost other inputs.
In a press release yesterday the company stated:
Plugable, a leading developer of productive tech for today's workforce, is expanding their docking station line with two new docks that are based on the customer feedback they've received while supporting customers over the past 10 years. Based on DisplayLink USB graphics technology and featuring a sleek matte finish, these docks are a perfect addition to help increase productivity.
The two new docks are the UD-3900Z and UD-6950Z feature both USB-C and USB 3.0 connectivity for a host device. Once plugged in, they will support multiple monitors and other peripherals.
The UD-3900Z supports two monitors in 1920x1200 resolution using HDMI, whilst the 6950Z will support up to two 4K displays via either DisplayPort or HDMI. They also have plenty of room for all your favorite peripherals:
Easily connect all of your peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, thumb drive, and more. The UD-3900Z provides six additional USB ports (two USB 3.0 5Gbps ports on the front and four USB 2.0 480Mbps ports on the back) as well as a wired Gigabit Ethernet connection and a combination 3.5mm audio jack. The UD-6950Z also provides six additional 3.0 5Gbps ports (two ports in the front and four ports on the back) as well as a wired Gigabit Ethernet connection and a combination audio jack. Both docking stations do not provide Power Delivery, so you will need your computer's power adapter to charge your laptop.
The new adapters are available from Amazon, Newegg, and Walmart for $99 and $139 respectively.
Dock and roll
Plugable UD-3900Z and 6950Z
Multiple display support, and a whole whack of peripherals too.
Plug your PC or Mac into two displays, and get the expansion of 6 USB ports, Gigabit Ethernet, Audio, and more.
