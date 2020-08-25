Plugable 7 In 1 Usbc HubSource: Plugable

What you need to know

  • Plugable has just announced a new 7-in-1 USB-C hub.
  • The hub supports 4K HDMI output, high-speed USB connectivity, and more.
  • It'll even charge your computer as well.

Plugable today took the wraps off of its new 7-in-1 USB-C hub, available now for $24.95. Turning a single USB-C port into a raft of connectivity options, this hub could come in mighty handy when you need to plug something into your computer but don't have a port to connect it to.

With more and more notebooks going all-in on USB-C, the days of having an HDMI output are gone. The same goes for USB-A ports and SD card slots. But this new hub fixes all of that and it looks pretty good in the process.

With the Plugable USB-C 7-in-1 Hub, you can easily connect an HDMI monitor, three USB devices, a microSD or full-sized SD card, and charge your laptop all through one USB-C cable.

The only downside I can see here is the lack of 60Hz support when running that HDMI port at 4K – it tops out at 30Hz at that resolution. But considering this thing costs just $24.95 it's still a great option. Just remember to clip that on-page coupon to save $5 from the norma; $30 asking price for a limited time.

