Plugable today took the wraps off of its new 7-in-1 USB-C hub, available now for $24.95. Turning a single USB-C port into a raft of connectivity options, this hub could come in mighty handy when you need to plug something into your computer but don't have a port to connect it to.

With more and more notebooks going all-in on USB-C, the days of having an HDMI output are gone. The same goes for USB-A ports and SD card slots. But this new hub fixes all of that and it looks pretty good in the process.