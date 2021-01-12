That Ethernet port accounts for one of the holes on this thing, but there are six more for you to make use of, including support for 87W of USB-C Power Delivery goodness.

CES is here and Plugable has kicked things off with a new USB-C hub. Dubbed the USBC-7in1E, this is an iteration on a previous model that adds one important feature – an Ethernet port.

After listening to consumer feedback surrounding the original form factor and port layout, the new USB-C hub now features an Ethernet port for advanced connectivity plus 4K 60Hz functionality over HDMI. Easily transform one USB-C port into 7 additional ports, connecting an HDMI monitor, 2 USB devices, a microSD and full-sized SD card, an Ethernet connection, and a USB-C pass-through port for the ability to charge your laptop all through one USB-C cable back to your laptop.

The addition of an Ethernet port is a big deal for those who prefer not to rely on WiFi, especially with fewer and fewer computers shipping with a port of their own. It's also worth noting the support for DisplayPort 1.4 and 4K60 video output as well.

All of that comes in at just $34.99 – less if you use the on-page coupon! There's sure to be a lot more to come out of CES this week but a relatively inexpensive, capable USB-C hub is definitely a good place to start.