Plugable Tbt3 Udc1 Thunderbolt Dock connected to Macbook

What you need to know

  • Plugable's Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Dual Display Docking Station is here.
  • It can push graphics to two 4K DisplayPort screens and that's just the start.
  • A single Thunderbolt 3 cable turns into ten individual ports.

Plugable's hot new Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C dock is now available and it's definitely not short of ports. Using the included Thunderbolt 3 cable you'll take one port on your computer and expand it to nine new ones. And two of them can power 4K DisplayPort displays.

Expansion is most definitely the order of the day here, with Plugable giving you pretty much everything you could want. That includes:

  • 2x DisplayPort
  • 2x USB-C (10Gbps, Data Only)
  • 1x USB (10Gbps)
  • 2x USB 3.0 (5Gbps)
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • Headset Audio Jack

Plugable Tbt3 Udc1 Thunderbolt Dock connected to Macbook with display

It kind of helps that it isn't a bad looking bit of kit, too. Nobody wants to have a big hunk of tech sat on their desk but Plugable has done a good job of making this thing sleek and, dare I say it, pretty. As pretty as a box of holes can be.

You can get your very own dock right now for $179. It's sold under the pithy name TBT3-UDC1, so just follow our link instead. It's probably easier!

Plug in all the things

Plugable TBT3-UDC1

You can never have too many connectivity options.

Look at it. It's even pretty!

