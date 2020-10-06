The new Thunderbolt 3 dock from Plugable offers users its highest-ever charging capabilities in a Thunderbolt 3 dock to date.

Named the TBT3-UD1-85W, the new dock is designed to help users expand their workspace with an extra monitor, whilst retaining laptop charging capabilities. In a press release, the company stated:

Leading computer accessories company Plugable announces their latest advancement, created to answer the consumer need for high-performance productivity solutions – the TBT3-UD1-85W. This new docking station is a lightning-fast solution for any strains in your workflow, allowing Thunderbolt™ 3 Mac and Windows users to expand their desktop with an extra monitor, and charge their laptop with 85W power. The device also features an extra 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 port and a 0.8m Thunderbolt 3 cable for easy connection to your laptop.

The package also includes a 0.8 Thunderbolt 3 cable for extra flexibility when you connect a Thunderbolt 3 laptop. The dock also features a 3.5mm audio input and output jack, making the TBT3 an ideal solution for audio professionals. The release continues:

The TBT3-UD1-85W is a lighting-fast productivity solution for creatives. The extra Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports give creatives the high-performing connectivity solutions they need to speed up their workflow such as connecting an external hard drive or card reader. The available Thunderbolt 3 port can also be used to daisy-chain additional Thunderbolt 3 devices or connect a second external display when used with a compatible system and in conjunction with a separate purchase of a USB-C video cable or adapter.

Other ports include USB 3.0 and Gigabit Ethernet.

The dock has a low-profile, horizontal design so it shouldn't take up too much room in your workspace. It also comes with a Displayport to HDMI adapter, so you won't need to buy any further accessories to make it HDMI compatible.

The new dock works with Thunderbolt 3 on both Mac and Windows and is compatible with macOS High Sierra and Windows 10.

The new TBT3-UD1-85W from Pluigable is available now from Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Newegg, and Plugable.com for $199 USD, complete with a $10 launch coupon.