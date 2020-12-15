Plugable has a new Thunderbolt 3 dock out and while the name isn't what anyone would call snappy, the dock itself looks pretty sweet.

Dubbed the TBT3-UDC3, the new dock has a few tricks up its sleeve – not least the ability to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similar notebook at up to 100W.

100W CHARGING - Thunderbolt 3 charging dock provides up to 100W charging (96W certified) for compatible USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops via 2.6ft Thunderbolt 3 cable; speeds comparable to most original laptop chargers including the MacBook Pro 16"

It can also drive two displays at 4K60, too.