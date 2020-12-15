What you need to know
- Plugable has announced the TBT3-UDC3 Thunderbolt 3 dock.
- It includes support for 4K monitors and can charge a MacBook Pro at up to 100W.
- The dock is priced at $219, or $199 if you're quick.
Plugable has a new Thunderbolt 3 dock out and while the name isn't what anyone would call snappy, the dock itself looks pretty sweet.
Dubbed the TBT3-UDC3, the new dock has a few tricks up its sleeve – not least the ability to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similar notebook at up to 100W.
100W CHARGING - Thunderbolt 3 charging dock provides up to 100W charging (96W certified) for compatible USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops via 2.6ft Thunderbolt 3 cable; speeds comparable to most original laptop chargers including the MacBook Pro 16"
It can also drive two displays at 4K60, too.
4K DISPLAY FLEXIBILITY - Laptop docking station with an HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 port. For dual HDMI monitors, DisplayPort to HDMI adapter included. Drive dual 4K 60Hz displays via Thunderbolt 3, or dual 1080p 60Hz or single 4K 30Hz display via USB-C.
As you might expect, this dock has ports for days, including more USB-C and USB-A ports than you're likely to know what to do with.
Plugable is shipping this with an included two-year warranty for $219.99. If you order soon you can save $20 when you apply the on-screen coupon, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple shares up 4% following reports of increased 2021 iPhone production
Apple's share price climbed by as much as 4% in early trading, spurred by news it will increase iPhone production by 30% next year.
You can now help save the planet with iOS 14
A new default search engine option in iOS 14.3 will plant trees with the revenue generated from your searches.
Upgrade your office space with the Valera Office Chair, now $100 off
A more economical sibling of my beloved office chair is currently offered at $100 off the regular price, a savings of almost 40%. Don't pass up this opportunity to work more comforably.
Quickly charge your new iPhone 12 with these fantastic USB-C wall adapters
The best iPhone 12 chargers will let you charge your iPhone super fast. If you plan on getting any of the newly-released iPhone 12 models, you'll want one of these chargers.