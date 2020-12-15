Plugable Tbt3 Udc3 DockSource: Plugable

What you need to know

  • Plugable has announced the TBT3-UDC3 Thunderbolt 3 dock.
  • It includes support for 4K monitors and can charge a MacBook Pro at up to 100W.
  • The dock is priced at $219, or $199 if you're quick.

Plugable has a new Thunderbolt 3 dock out and while the name isn't what anyone would call snappy, the dock itself looks pretty sweet.

Dubbed the TBT3-UDC3, the new dock has a few tricks up its sleeve – not least the ability to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similar notebook at up to 100W.

100W CHARGING - Thunderbolt 3 charging dock provides up to 100W charging (96W certified) for compatible USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 laptops via 2.6ft Thunderbolt 3 cable; speeds comparable to most original laptop chargers including the MacBook Pro 16"

It can also drive two displays at 4K60, too.

4K DISPLAY FLEXIBILITY - Laptop docking station with an HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 port. For dual HDMI monitors, DisplayPort to HDMI adapter included. Drive dual 4K 60Hz displays via Thunderbolt 3, or dual 1080p 60Hz or single 4K 30Hz display via USB-C.

As you might expect, this dock has ports for days, including more USB-C and USB-A ports than you're likely to know what to do with.

Plugable is shipping this with an included two-year warranty for $219.99. If you order soon you can save $20 when you apply the on-screen coupon, too.

