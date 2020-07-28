Plugable continues to make a name for itself by offering great accessories and devices at competitive pricing. The new USB-C Multiport Adapter is no different, bringing two important ports to the Mac at half the price of Apple's own dongle.

With portable Macs coming with ever fewer ports we're getting used to that dongle life. But anyone who wants an HDMI port and a USB-A port from their USB-C Mac probably spent big on Apple's USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. New buyers needn't do that, though – Plugable's adapter offers the same functionality but for half the price. That's just $24.95, by the way.