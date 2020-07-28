What you need to know
- Plugable's new USB-C Multiport Adapter is here.
- It offers a 4K HDMI output and a USB-A port from a single USB-C connector.
- It's similar to Apple's USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. But cheaper.
Plugable continues to make a name for itself by offering great accessories and devices at competitive pricing. The new USB-C Multiport Adapter is no different, bringing two important ports to the Mac at half the price of Apple's own dongle.
With portable Macs coming with ever fewer ports we're getting used to that dongle life. But anyone who wants an HDMI port and a USB-A port from their USB-C Mac probably spent big on Apple's USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. New buyers needn't do that, though – Plugable's adapter offers the same functionality but for half the price. That's just $24.95, by the way.
Functionality includes:
- Connect an external monitor
- Connect an additional USB device
- Connect your USB-C power adapter to a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 system
Those with a single USB-C port needn't worry – this adapter also has a USB-C Power Delivery port for charging purposes, too.
You can order the Plugable HDMI Multiport Adapter from Amazon for just $24.95 right now. Be quick, and clip the coupon, and you'll save an extra $5, too.
