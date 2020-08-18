What you need to know
- Plugable just announced a new triple HDMI docking station.
- It uses a single USB-C port and offers three HDMI outputs.
- There are USB-A, headphone, Ethernet, and more ports as well.
Plugable today announced a new dock that takes a single USB-C port and turns it into three HDMI ports, all while offering a ton of other connectivity options as well. And in typical Plugable fashion, it's competitively priced as well.
Priced at just $139, the Plugable UD-3900PDZ can power displays of up to 4K from one of its three HDMI ports while the other two max out at 1080p. Throw in a notebook's internal screen and that means you could be using four displays at once.
The UD-3900PDZ combines the tried and tested DisplayLink technology of Plugable's popular UD-3900 with cutting-edge USB-C technologies like Alternate Mode and Power Delivery in horizontal form factor that easily connects three HDMI display ports, six USB 3.0 devices, and charges your laptop, all through one USB-C cable.
Got a ton of connectivity needs and nowhere to plug everything into your computer? This new Plugable docking station should have everything you need to get up and running, including a solid 24-month limited parts and labor warranty. But really, it's all about those ports.
The new docking station is perfect for people looking to expand and optimize their workspace. The UD-3900PDZ allows you to connect up to three monitors with three HDMI display ports (at resolutions up to 4K 30Hz on the first HDMI display and 1920x1200 on the second and third display) to your USB-C host. The UD-3900PDZ also includes six additional USB 3.0 5Gbps ports so you can connect all your peripherals like a wireless keyboard or mouse, as well as a wired Gigabit Ethernet connection and a combination 3.5mm audio jack to connect a headset for video calls.
If that sounds like something that should be on your desk, the Plugable UD-3900PDZ is available to order from Amazon now. It's available for $139 now – remember to clip the coupon – but will normally sell for $149.99.
