Plugable today announced a new dock that takes a single USB-C port and turns it into three HDMI ports, all while offering a ton of other connectivity options as well. And in typical Plugable fashion, it's competitively priced as well.

Priced at just $139, the Plugable UD-3900PDZ can power displays of up to 4K from one of its three HDMI ports while the other two max out at 1080p. Throw in a notebook's internal screen and that means you could be using four displays at once.

The UD-3900PDZ combines the tried and tested DisplayLink technology of Plugable's popular UD-3900 with cutting-edge USB-C technologies like Alternate Mode and Power Delivery in horizontal form factor that easily connects three HDMI display ports, six USB 3.0 devices, and charges your laptop, all through one USB-C cable.

Got a ton of connectivity needs and nowhere to plug everything into your computer? This new Plugable docking station should have everything you need to get up and running, including a solid 24-month limited parts and labor warranty. But really, it's all about those ports.