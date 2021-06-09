As anyone with kids will attest, losing a bear is pretty grim stuff. The folks at GUND are hoping to fix that by giving buyers of its fantastic plushes a free Chipolo Bluetooth item tracker when they make a purchase of $50 or more.

The theory is a simple one. Buy a bear, slap a Chipolo tracker on it, and never be faced with a tearful kid again. It's genius.

"GUND is synonymous with quality, our plush is designed to last a lifetime – unless you lose it," said Laura Henderson, Spin Master's EVP of Marketing and mother to a two-year-old, classic GUND Snuffles lover. "We receive hundreds of emails from parents who are desperately trying to track down a lost plush and have seen social media posts go viral with celebrities even pitching in to help in search efforts. Our collaboration with Chipolo offers an easy solution that makes parents' lives just a little bit easier."

GUND says that parents will be able to avoid "total meltdown" when a bear goes missing thanks to their free Chipolo tracker. And as someone who's been there, done that, and bought three of the same bear only to find out a kid can tell the difference – I wish I had one of these when they were younger!

Simply attach the compact Chipolo Plus tracker to a child's favorite GUND plush pal and connect it to the Chipolo app. The next time it goes missing, avoid a total meltdown by ringing the tracker in the app and listening for the tone. Whether teddy is exploring under the couch or still hanging out in the stroller in the garage, the two will be reunited in no time. The app's 'out of range' alerts send parents a notification whenever they leave a location without their child's beloved GUND plush.

It looks like the tracker in question is a Chipolo ONE, which just so happens to be one of the best Bluetooth item trackers on the market. Ace!

Head on over to GUND to check the deal out.