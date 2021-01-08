Getting your hands on an iPhone doesn't have to come at such a high price. If you want to save some cash on the purchase, buying refurbished is usually a great way to spend less on your next device. Thanks to a one-day sale at Woot, the price on refurbished iPhone XR and iPhone XS devices is dropping even lower.

Right now you can pick up the refurbished iPhone models on sale for as little as $379.99. The phones are offered unlocked and though they may show some cosmetic imperfections, they have been tested to ensure they work like new and come with a 90-day warranty.

Refurb savings Refurbished iPhone models These unlocked phones have minor cosmetic blemishes but work perfectly, and the prices make for an easy buy. Choose between various color and capacity options while supplies last or the deals expire tonight. From $380 See at Woot

Though the iPhone XR originally debuted in 2018 as a more affordable iPhone at a regular price of $750, it has since dropped in price to $499 when purchased brand new. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, Face ID, and Apple's A12 Bionic processor.

Today's deal is for the larger capacity 128GB and 256GB models so you're saving even more compared to their higher retail prices. Amazon currently has the equivalent refurbished iPhone XR devices from $400 via third-party sellers and you'd pay similar prices for potentially worse condition devices at other places like Back Market.

If you want the top-spec phone in the sale, opt for the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max from $379.99. Also introduced in 2018, the iPhone XS features an OLED edge-to-edge display with Face ID, stainless steel and glass construction, and A12 Bionic processor. It has a dual rear camera set up for Portrait Mode photography and TrueDepth front-facing camera and sensor array for Portrait selfies and Animoji, too.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.