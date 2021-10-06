A report by Game Watch reveals that Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company are currently collaborating in the wake of a newly established alliance. JL Bonnier, acting President and CEO of Universal Studios Japan, states that the strategic alliance is "medium- to long-term", and that the company plans to "create a world that no one has seen yet with overwhelming scale and quality" by fusing Pokémon with Universal Studios.

This news comes to light within Pokémon's 25th anniversary year, during which the anticipated Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release. The Pokémon Company seems to be going in a new direction with their games, as can be seen with Pokémon Legends Arceus, so it's not surprising that their marketing strategies are evolving, as well.

The first fruits of the two companies' collaboration will release in 2022. Both entities are based in Japan and know how to cater to Japanese audiences, so it will be interesting to see how this collaboration holds up against other theme parks like Tokyo Disney Resort. We'll be sure to keep you updated should any new information arise on the nature of this new alliance.