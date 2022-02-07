The longest sidequest in Pokémon Legends: Arceus revolves around you collecting ghostly Wisps that float around the various maps. There are a total of 107 Wisps to collect and notifying a little girl named Vessa will unlock several rewards. When you have gathered all of them, you'll be given the chance to fight and catch a special ghostly Pokémon.

How to unlock Wisps Request 22: Eerie Apparitions in the Night

Before you can start collecting Wisps in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you must first have calmed noble Pokémon, Kleavor, in Obsidian Fieldlands. Once you've done this, return to Jubilife Village and talk to a young girl named Vessa who can be found between the trees near the river by the Pokémon Pasture.

As with all Pokémon games, this one gives you a good reward for participating in this long sidequest.

Reward for getting all Wisps

Talk to Vessa after reaching certain milestones and she'll reward you with helpful items.