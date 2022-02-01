Four colossal Pokémon are associated with the Sinnoh region: Dialga, Palkia, Giratina, and Arceus. You have to defeat the first two to beat Legends: Arceus, but that leaves Giratina and Arceus still waiting for you. These two require a whole lot of work to unlock and then finally capture them, but it is doable.
How to unlock Giratina
As with most Pokémon games, after you've beaten the main storyline, some awesome Mythical and Legendary Pokémon are still waiting to be captured. Within Pokémon Legends: Arceus, one of the last big Pokémon you can catch is Giratina, as long as you do three things:
- Beat the main story. You'll know you've accomplished this after seeing the credits roll.
- Gather all hidden plates and beat Giratina.
- Catch all 240 Pokémon in the game. For this to count, you don't need to have Darkrai or Shaymin for this to count.
Capture Giratina Request 91: On the Trail of Giratina
- Talk to Professor Laventon near the gate to Jubilife Village. He'll tell you he's "seen a huge shadow" that he thinks is Giratina.
- Travel to the Cobalt Coastlands and head to the Spring Path in the northwest corner of the map.
- Enter Turnback Cave, and you'll be confronted by Giratina.
- I highly recommend you switch to manual saves if you haven't done so yet and save before starting the battle. That way, if something goes wrong, you can restart the game and attempt to catch it again.
- Now it's time to battle Giratina, which is level 70. It is a Ghost/Dragon-type, so it is weak to Dark, Fairy, Ghost, Ice, and Dragon moves.
- Once you've whittled its health down into the red, start throwing the best Poke Balls you have at your disposal until you catch it.
- Giratina has two forms: Origin Forme and Altered Forme. For it to change forms, you need to talk to Professor Laventon and get the Griseous Core from him. Then give it to Giratina.
Now that you have Giratina beaten or added to your party, you can move on and work on catching Arceus.
Distorted origins
Now that Giratina is in your party, you can make it transform between its Altered Forme and Origin Forme whenever you'd like. Have fun showing it off or using it to take on various creatures around the Hisui region.
