At the beginning of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, our avatars were sent back in time to the Hisui region by some all-powerful creature named Arceus. In the Pokémon universe, this is the being who created Sinnoh and is considered a god. However, it is still a Pokémon, so you can catch it if you prove yourself worthy. That's no easy feat, but it is very doable.

Requirements for unlocking Arceus As with most Pokémon games, you have to work really hard before unlocking the ultimate Mythical Pokémon. To capture the titular creature in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you need to do three things: Beat the main game and have the credits roll. Gather all hidden plates and beat Giratina. Catch all 240 Pokémon in the game. This doesn't include Darkrai or Shaymin. Additionally, you don't have to get each Pokédex entry to level 10; just catch them all. How to battle and catch Arceus Mission 27: The Deified Pokémon