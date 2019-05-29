During the 2019 Pokémon Press Conference we learned that a new app called Pokémon Sleep is in the works. It's being developed by Select Button - the people who brought us the hilarious Magikarp Jump app. Basically, Pokémon Sleep will keep track of your sleeping patterns and reward good sleep behaviors in-game. We're sure there's more to the new app, but that's all we know for now.
The Pokémon Company and Niantic have been doing their best to turn the world of Pokémon into a unique fitness app. Now with the announcement of Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon creations are behaving more and more like a Fitbit. The Pokémon Company also revealed a new device called the Pokémon Go Plus+, which will work with both Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon GO to track movements and sleep patterns.
When will Pokémon Sleep release?
The game will come out sometime in 2020. We have not heard any more details than that but we'll keep an eye out for any news.
What does the Pokémon GO Plus+ do?
This new device works with both Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon GO, and as such Niantic and Nintendo of America are both involved with it. It has different uses between the two apps:
When used with Pokémon GO: While you're walking about, the device will vibrate and glow when you come across a Spin. We're guessing it will do more than this with the Pokémon GO app, but that's all that's been confirmed so far.
When used with Pokémon Sleep: At night, it tracks your sleep using its embedded accelerator. This information is transferred to your smartphone via a Bluetooth connection.
It'll be awhile before either the Pokémon Sleep app or the Pokémon GO Plus+ are released. But in the meantime, Pokémon GO is celebrating with a sleeping Snorlax event. Go out and get one before they wake up and run away.
Are you interested in Pokémon Sleep and the Pokémon Go Plus+? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.