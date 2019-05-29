During the 2019 Pokémon Press Conference we learned that a new app called Pokémon Sleep is in the works. It's being developed by Select Button - the people who brought us the hilarious Magikarp Jump app. Basically, Pokémon Sleep will keep track of your sleeping patterns and reward good sleep behaviors in-game. We're sure there's more to the new app, but that's all we know for now.

The Pokémon Company and Niantic have been doing their best to turn the world of Pokémon into a unique fitness app. Now with the announcement of Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon creations are behaving more and more like a Fitbit. The Pokémon Company also revealed a new device called the Pokémon Go Plus+, which will work with both Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon GO to track movements and sleep patterns.

When will Pokémon Sleep release?

The game will come out sometime in 2020. We have not heard any more details than that but we'll keep an eye out for any news.