What you need to know
- Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service that offers access to online play and retro games from the NES and SNES.
- The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack gives access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles, alongside DLC for select Nintendo Switch games.
- Pokémon Snap is set to be added to the Expansion Pack on June 24, 2022.
Pokémon Snap was originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1999 and has beloved by the Pokémon community ever since. It was an on-rails "shooter", except the player shoots photos of Pokémon in their natural habitats to fill out a Pokédex. A sequel was requested for a long time, with the Nintendo Wii U being described as the perfect console for it. However, it wasn't until the Nintendo Switch that New Pokémon Snap was released.
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers everyone's favorite Nintendo 64 games, like Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Now, Nintendo announced that the original Pokémon Snap will be coming to the service this month.
Those with an active subscription can look at The Pokémon Company's take on the on-rails shooter starting on June 24, 2022. Though the game is relatively short, it's full of secrets and charm that are sure to make you smile.
Retro everything
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
Lots of retro goodness under one roof.
The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack offers not only online connectivity, but access to cloud saves, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis titles. Subscribers get special offers for retro-themed controllers, and DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2.
Here's everything we know about the Apple Watch Series 8 so far
Apple Watch Series 8 might be one of the bigger external redesigns in years. Or it might not! Here's what we know so far.
Review: This YCCTEAM Switch Controller is the best gamepad yet
YCCTEAM has the perfect controller for any Nintendo Switch user. It has all of the function of the Pro Controller but at a far more reasonable price tag.
Review: Dress your AirPods in fine leather with Bluebonnet
AirPods protection never looked so good. Since this Bluebonnet Leather Case is made in two different sizes, there's one for any model of AirPods, including AirPods Pro.
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!