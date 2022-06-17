Pokémon Snap was originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1999 and has beloved by the Pokémon community ever since. It was an on-rails "shooter", except the player shoots photos of Pokémon in their natural habitats to fill out a Pokédex. A sequel was requested for a long time, with the Nintendo Wii U being described as the perfect console for it. However, it wasn't until the Nintendo Switch that New Pokémon Snap was released.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers everyone's favorite Nintendo 64 games, like Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Now, Nintendo announced that the original Pokémon Snap will be coming to the service this month.

Capture wild Pokémon on Pokémon Island… with a camera!



Pokémon Snap is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 6/24! #Nintendo64 📸 pic.twitter.com/O6zKlYY66P — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 17, 2022

Those with an active subscription can look at The Pokémon Company's take on the on-rails shooter starting on June 24, 2022. Though the game is relatively short, it's full of secrets and charm that are sure to make you smile.