What you need to know
- Pokémon Sword and Shield are set to release on November 15 for the Nintendo Switch.
- The final trailer for the games has been released.
- This trailer shows more of the world, Pokémon and activities that Trainers will encounter.
- You can preorder Pokémon Sword and Shield for $60 from Amazon.
The final trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield has been released, with plenty of nifty teases for what awaits Trainers in both games. Now, bear in mind, the trailer is in Japanese and a full English version has not yet been released. Even if you don't speak Japanese however, there's still a ton of fun visuals to check out. A field of Wooloos, anyone?
A version of this trailer has been recut and is no longer in Japanese, which you can check out below.
These games are bringing some major changes to the formula, with new stuff like mints and the addition of an autosave. Pokémon Sword and Shield are set to release on November 15 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
Pokémon Sword and Shield: Release date, trailers, & announcements
Take up your Sword
Pokémon Sword
Welcome to the Galar region
Pokémon Sword is the first half of the Pokémon games releasing this fall. With new Pokémon to tame and a legendary Pokémon exclusive to this version, there'll be plenty of Trainers to explore and do.
Or take up your Shield
Pokémon Shield
Welcome to the Galar region
Pokémon Shield is the second half of the Pokémon games that will be releasing this fall. With new Pokémon to tame and a legendary Pokémon exclusive to this version, there'll be plenty of Trainers to explore and do.
